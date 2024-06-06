Holon Inst. of Technology Head: 'We are creating a better future for our students'

Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Yakubov said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it. We are creating a better future for our students and our great country.” HIT began its academic year in a staggered schedule – at the end of December, at the end of January, and in April – to accommodate its students, who have been serving in the IDF. In addition, the school enabled each returning student to construct their own personal schedule together with an academic advisor.

“We are investing in their success,” Yakubov added, “because of the great importance of engineers, scientists, and high-tech professionals. Each year, we supply hundreds of graduates to Israeli society and industry, to companies such as Elbit, Rafael, Google, Checkpoint, and Israel Aerospace Industries. We consider each of our students, either in the reserves or in regular military service, our own sons, and daughters.”

Yakubov highlighted the department of Digital Medical Technologies, which focuses on digital medicine and creating the next generation of physicians, equipped with applied AI knowledge and tools in clinical settings. He added that another innovative academic program at HIT will prepare the next generation of radiological medical experts with an extensive applied knowledge in AI. These two departments will be the foundation of the Faculty of Medical Technologies, which will be the first of its kind in Israel.

Holon Institute of Technology sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24