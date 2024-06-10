Yair Netanyahu slams Benny Gantz after resigning from wartime government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, responded to National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz's resignation from the government on Sunday.

The younger Netanyahu child shared on his X, formerly Twitter, account a picture of a post by journalist Amichai Stein, reporting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to meet with Gantz and wrote above the post, "From the bouncer."

Netanyahu Junior’s comment refers to the Hebrew saying “pissing from the bouncer,” which is often used to express when one publicly deviates from social norms without feeling remorse and disdaining public opinion.

This is not the first time Netanyahu's younger son has responded to political events on the social media platforms he uses. Approximately two weeks ago, Yair Netanyahu circulated a video in which a masked and uniformed gunman threatens a mutiny by one hundred thousand reservists if control of the Gaza Strip is handed over to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

The video was posted by media personality Yinon Magal, and Netanyahu's son shared it on all his social media accounts, however, the following day he removed his share of the video.

Sharing more of Magal

Benny Gantz at speech resigning from Israeli government on June 9, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Meanwhile, in early May, following the press conference in which Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized Netanyahu and claimed, "Since October, I have repeatedly raised the diplomatic issue in the cabinet without a response," Netanyahu's son shared another tweet by Yinon Magal.

The tweet featured a text written by Yehoshua Shani, the father of a Golani soldier who fell in the Israel-Hamas war, addressing the dismissal of the Defense Minister. The share came after a press conference held by the minister earlier, in which he sharply criticized the government's conduct and its leader.

In the tweet he shared, Shani expressed anger and disappointment with the minister's conduct, saying, "I cannot call you Defense Minister. This evening, you have reached an unprecedented low. Amid battles, you make a delusional statement that implies a terrorist regime in Gaza."

Later in the post, Shani called for the minister's dismissal, as he said, "Are our sons the silver platter for the Palestinian state? My son's blood cries out from Mount Herzl. Resign this evening!"

Earlier on Sunday, Minister Benny Gantz announced leaving the wartime government. "Unfortunately, Netanyahu is preventing us from advancing towards the true victory, which justifies the painful and ongoing cost," he said at a press conference he held after it was postponed for a day due to the operation to free four hostages.

"Today, we are leaving the emergency government with a heavy heart but with a clear conscience," stated Gantz.