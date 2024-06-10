Rescued hostage learned Arabic, Russian in Hamas captivity, mother reveals

Orit Meir, the mother of Almog Meir Jan, revealed in a press conference on Monday that her son, who was released on Saturday, learned Arabic and Russian while in Hamas captivity.

Speaking at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Orit said that "he was exposed to news on Al Jazeera in Arabic.

“He learned Arabic but also Russian from [fellow hostage] Andrey Kozlov.” She added: “On May 11, he saw the rally in the square and saw pictures of himself on the stage at the rally.”

The rescued hostage's mother noted that "this is the first time I have slept in eight months" as she recalled receiving the news of her son's rescue. "I couldn't believe it at first, I asked 'is he alive?' and let out a scream of joy.

"Everyone gathered around me, we went to our room and started packing. Everyone sang 'Am Yisrael Chai.'

The family of Almog Meir Jan celebrate his release from Gaza captivity, June 8, 2024 (VIA SECTION 24A OF THE COPYRIGHT LAW)

Rescued hostage's family: Rescue the others, agree to a ceasefire

Another family member who spoke at the conference called on the Israeli government to push through with the ceasefire and hostage deal presented by US President Joe Biden.

"We understand that such a [rescue mission] cannot happen for 120 people, which is why we are asking the government, which had recently shrunk in size, to carry out and execute the plan is on the table."

"I am one of the lucky ones," There are 120 families who are waiting without being able to breathe or sleep without thinking about their loved ones in Gaza," Orit added.