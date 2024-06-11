Watch: IDF raids explosives lab in intense 18-hour West Bank operation

On Monday, Soldiers from the 94th Brigade, Duvdevan Unit, 41st Brigade, and Shin Bet forces completed an 18-hour counterterrorism operation in the Far'a area in the Jordan Valley, West Bank, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

During the operation, soldiers discovered and destroyed an explosives lab used for manufacturing explosive devices.

Explosive devices seized by the IDF during a raid in the West Bank, June 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over 80 devices and additional explosive barrels were found. Furthermore, the forces seized additional weapons from a suspicious vehicle encountered during the operation.

The fighters engaged in exchanges of fire with terrorists, resulting in the killing of one terrorist and confirmed hits on several others. Additionally, forces from Unit 636 used a drone to attack two armed terrorists who posed a threat to soldiers in the area.

Terror suspects arrested

As part of the operation, the fighters arrested eight wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity.

The arrested suspects and the seized weapons were handed over to the security forces for further processing. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.