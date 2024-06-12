Northern kibbutzim celebrate Shavuot as Hezbollah rockets explode above

Shavuot is one of the most celebrated holidays among the kibbutzim, expressed through lively processions showcasing their agricultural pride, dancing, and singing. While dozens of kibbutzim celebrated the holiday on Tuesday, incessant sirens in the North disrupted residents' festivities.

In Kibbutz Kfar Szold, located about 5 kilometers from the Lebanon border, celebrants wore white attire as is customary on Shavuot. Amidst joyful music, incessant sirens blared, and the sky filled with missiles and rockets.

The dissonance was evident, especially in the surreal sight of laughing children.

"Like fireworks, how beautiful," they exclaimed, showing awe amidst the chaos. Celebrants of all ages seemed almost indifferent to the turmoil above, remaining in place, documenting, filming, and laughing at the somewhat eerie displays in the sky.

The situation was entirely different when looking at Kibbutz Neot Mordechai. While festivities also took place there, residents also dressed in white. The sound of sirens and the numerous explosions in the sky caused everyone to run in hysteria and fear. Smoke is seen following rockets that were fired towards Israel from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Avi Ohayon)

Parents searched for their children, shouting their names. Panicked cries of "Mom, Dad" echoed everywhere. The uncanny sight of missiles and rockets in the sky changed the holiday atmosphere in a matter of moments.

Shavuot festivities amidst threat

"We all gathered as a family in Kibbutz Amir at my brother's house after the traditional celebrations in the kibbutz dining room," shared Yoram Even-Zur, a member of the Upper Galilee Regional Council. "On the way there, the sirens began blaring. The rockets amidst the festivities underscore the importance of living in the Galilee. We've been living here under a tangible threat for eight months already."

About 250,000 people participated on Tuesday, with the same number of participants expected on Wednesday, in celebrating Shavuot in the kibbutzim. All ceremonies featured calls for the return of the hostages. Dozens of displaced celebrated the holiday in border kibbutzim, despite Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, where residents from 56 kibbutzim in the western Negev and northern border relocated to hotels and temporary accommodations.

Shavuot is a major holiday at the kibbutzim, marked by gatherings on central lawns and watching the traditional parade. Alongside the usual white festive attire, this year, yellow was added - the color of the families' campaign for the release of the hostages. A unified call resounded to approve the 'Netanyahu Deal' to bring the hostages home.

Even in Metula, a traditional procession took place. Unlike previous years, only the remaining students of the preparatory class rode decorated tractors, symbolizing hope for the return of the hostages from Gaza, alongside two Katyusha rockets from Lebanon that hit two homes the night before.