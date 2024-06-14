As Muslims in Israel prepare for Eid al-Adha, they make up 18% of country's population

Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported that Israeli Muslims have increased by 35 thousand compared to the end of 2022, and Jerusalem has the highest population of Muslims in the country - with around 380 thousand people, which makes up more than a third of city's residents.

Muslims make up more than 18% of Israel's population as of 2024, and this week are marking Eid al-Adha - which begins on Saturday and lasts for four days.

Eid al-Adha, also known as The Great Feast, is marks the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca. The holiday's main event is to sacrifice a lamb and serve it at the meal or as a donation to the poor.

The growth rate of the Israeli Muslim population last year was by two percent. Nearly a third of them are below 14 and those over the age of 65 make up nearly five percent.

However, the Muslim population has seen a downward trend of their total fertility rate since 2001, according to the Central Bureau. Their fertility rate reached 2.91 children compared to 3.03 children for Jewish women. JEWISH, MUSLIM, Christian, and Druze representatives at a march for human rights and peace, in Jerusalem this month. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Life expectancy for Israeli Muslims is 77 years for men and 81.8 years for women.

Education and employment

Regarding education, nearly three-quarters of those in Arab education were entitled to a matriculation certificate.

More than twice the amount of Muslim women continue to study for their bachelor's degree than Muslim men within the first eight years after completing high school.

Nearly half of all Muslims over 15 participate in the workforce, while 15% of all persons in the Persons with Disabilities Register in Israel.