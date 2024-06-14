Rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov urges public to join 'Bring them home' rally in Tel Aviv

Andrey Kozlov, one of the hostages rescued during Operation Arnon last week, along with Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, and Almog Meir Jan, released a video on Friday evening, urging the public to attend the rally in support of the hostages and their families at "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

In the video, Kozlov, 27, says: "Hello, I'm Andrey Kozlov, and I'm already in Israel at home, but a lot of hostages are still there in Gaza."

I saw a lot of rallies on Saturday, and it gave me a lot of hope," he continued. "I ask you to come and support families and hostages to Kikar Hahatufim (Hostages Square) this Saturday. Thank you, Toda Raba and Shabbat Shalom."

This video marks the first time that Kozlov has spoken out since his release from Hamas captivity six days ago.

Recently, Israel Police released a video in which Yamam operatives rescued Kozlov, as well as Jan and Ziv, from the apartment in Nuseirat, Gaza, where they were being held captive.

In a seperate interview, Jan also remarked how he saw footage of the hostage rallies and it kept him strong.

Operation Arnon

The three of them, alongside Argamani, were rescued in what Israel officially named "Operation Arnon." The mission received its name in honor of Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, who succumbed to his wounds after being shot by a Hamas terrorist during the siege on the building where the hostages were being held.

Kozlov is a Russian-Israeli who worked in security at the Supernova music festival, where he was ultimately kidnapped. His Parents landed in Israel from Russia last Saturday, and they were finally reunited.