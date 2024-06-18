Police investigate 89th murders in Arab community since beginning of 2024

After three more were killed in only two hours on Saturday, the number of murder victims in the Arab communities since the beginning of 2024 rose to 89.

Around 11:00 PM on Saturday, Lod police station officers began an investigation following a report of a shooting involving a resident in his 20s, who was critically wounded and evacuated to Shamir Medical Center, where he was announced dead.

In a special situation assessment, officers from the intelligence and investigations division briefed District Commander Avi Biton on the circumstances of the incident, the gathered intelligence, findings on the ground, and necessary ongoing investigative actions.

Intensified investigation

The murder investigation was assigned to the Central District's Crime Fighting Unit, with all relevant units available to assist the investigating team. Additionally, the District Commander ordered increased deployment in the city, with enhanced targeted enforcement against criminals in the area.

Evidence collection continued using all available means and capabilities to examine the background and circumstances in the expedited investigation.

Who were the victims?

The victim is Ibrahim Alhan, a young man in his 20s, who worked at a hookah shop where the attacker entered and carried out the shooting. Investigators were trying to determine if Alhan was the target of an assassination, as he was not previously known to the police.

Searches have been launched for the suspect who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, at approximately 12:45 AM, the police received an initial report of a shooting incident in the village of Jadeidi-Makr in the north. About half an hour later, the deaths of two injured individuals involved in the incident were confirmed. The deceased are Ashraf and Amir Basel, young cousins in their 20s.