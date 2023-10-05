Jerusalem Post
Police commander blames protests for failure to fight crime

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The commander of Israel Police's Central District, Avi Biton, blamed anti-judicial reform protests for obstructing the police's handling of rising crime rates in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday.

"The protests are paralyzing thousands of police officers at the national level. They were supposed to deal with crime in Arab society and in the end they are not in the criminal arena," said Biton.

Biton also stated that he sees himself as an appropriate candidate to be the next chief of police.

The Kaplan Force protest movement responded with outrage to Biton's statements, saying "Crime is rampant, Israel is bleeding and the district commander is inciting against the protest, running away from responsibility, and behaving as if he is trying to improve his position in the race for police chief."

"Blaming the protest for the resounding failure to address crime and violence is a transparent attempt to flatter the failed TikTok minister," added the Kaplan Force. "We call on the district commander to serve as an example, to show responsibility, and to retract his inciting and felonious statement against millions of law-abiding citizens who go out to defend Israeli democracy."

