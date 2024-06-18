Israel Police deny violence against protestors, say four police officers wounded

Four police officers were injured while attempting to contain demonstrators outside of Prime Minister Netanyahu's house in Jerusalem on Monday night, Israel Police reported on Tuesday.

Israel Police responded to claims that they had used disproportionate violence against the demonstrators, saying they "view the disorder and violent disturbances that occurred last night on Azza Street in Jerusalem very seriously. This included setting fires in the street, physical confrontations with officers, including several instances of attacking officers, and attempts to breach police barriers towards the Prime Minister's residence, contrary to legal directives. All this occurred after the police had facilitated lawful protests and pre-arranged marches for hours, ensuring the right to protest."

The spokesperson for the police added, "Freedom of expression does not permit setting fires, breaching police barriers, attacking officers, or causing undue distress to residents late at night with smoke, extreme noise, and lawless behavior."

Four officers were injured during the disorder on Azza Street and required medical treatment.

The statement also noted that several protesters were injured, and others were arrested. Israelis protest and clash with police during a protest against the current government and call for early elections, outside the Prime Minister's Official residence in Jerusalem, on June 17, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested outside the residence last night. In documentation published online, police officers can be seen using force against a protester, pulling her by the hair and dragging her on the floor, reported Walla.

Labor Party lead Yair Golan spoke at the rally, saying: "while we are burying our dead - the government of malice, omission and neglect comes and wants to put an additional burden on the regular and reserve soldiers. This is a government that prefers bribery and promotion of cronies instead of acting for the benefit of the state. The only thing that prevents the end of the war and the return of the abductees is the corrupt desire of Netanyahu and his government to hide their terrible part in the events of October."