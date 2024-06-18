'Shifa should become October 7 museum:' Gaza resettlement caucus convenes

The Knesset caucus to resettle Gaza convened on Tuesday for its first meeting, led by Otzma Yehudit MK Limo Son Harmelech and Religious Zionist Party MK Tzvi Sukkot.

Sukkot opened the meeting by arguing that settlement was a Zionist value and that the call to resettle Gaza was part of the Zionist goal of Jewish settlement in the biblical Land of Israel.

Daniella Weiss, the influential head of the settlement Nahala movement, said that her goal was to begin Jewish settlement in Gaza within "months." According to Weiss, over 600 families, which is more than 2,500 people, had already registered to an initiative to settle in Gaza.

The first step in settlement, according to Weiss, was to raise public awareness. She noted a number of conferences, including one in at Jerusalem's International Conference Center (ICC) which 10 ministers attended, and a march in Sderot on Independence Day of over 50,000 people.

Plans for Gaza resettlement

Weiss outlined specific plans for settlement. She said that groups would train and be ready to enter Gaza as soon as possible. This would likely begin in northern Gaza, and may begin based on IDF outposts and expand from there. OPPONENTS OF Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s disengagement plan face IDF troops as they secure the fence of Kfar Maimon in July 2005 after police blocked them from marching to the Gush Katif communities to protest against their demolition. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)

According to Weiss, this organization would be accompanied by political activity in the Knesset and elsewhere. Weiss stressed the urgency of the cause, saying that resettling could not wait for "the day after Hamas" in Gaza.

Weiss, in conclusion, said that the model for resettling Gaza should be "copy paste" what happened in Samaria over the past 50 years.

Former far-right Knesset member Moshe Feiglin added that he supported settling southern Lebanon as well up to the Litani river. Feiglin called this area "part of the Galilee." According to Feiglin, between the "river and the sea" there needed to be Jewish settlements alone, and that there "is no room" for anyone other than the people of Israel. Feiglin called for the occupation and expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza. True victory was not just military victory but also included settlement, Feiglin said.

Politicians who attended the caucus other than Sukkot and Son-Harmelech included Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and MK Zvika Fogel from Otzma Yehudit, and Likud MKs Amit Halevi and Ariel Kallner.

Fogel in his speech repeated Feiglin's claim that the only real victory was the settlement of Gaza, and added that Shifa Hospital in Gaza City should become a museum of the October 7 Hamas massacre.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu quoted former Prime Minister Menahem Begin, that settlement was a "right". According to Eliyahu, the Hamas terrorists succeeded on October 7 because they had "spirit" and a "vision" to capture all of Israel, and that Israelis must also "raise their banner" and act towards claiming all of the Land of Israel. Eliyahu said that he could not tell a soldier to enter Gaza if the purpose eventually was to hand Gaza to the PLO.