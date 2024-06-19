Jerusalem's Museum of Tolerance hosts a financial innovation lab of the Milken Innovation Center

The Milken Innovation Center in Israel hosted a financial innovation lab at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on Tuesday, where representatives from leading investor groups in Israel and abroad, including Apollo Global Management and OurCrowd, met for a day of strategy and planning with the goal of rebuilding Israel’s economy.

Efforts focused on areas impacted by the war, such as the Gaza Envelope, the Western Negev, and the north.

Michael Kashani, a managing director from Apollo Global Management, and one of the leading asset managers in the world, described how his firm has been working alongside Milken to formulate ways to help revitalize Israel’s economy. “Our goal is to make it so it’s not just sympathetic people investing in Israel’s growth, but smart capital seeing the country as a great investment,” he said.