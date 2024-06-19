Medical personnel protest excessive police violence against demonstrators

Medical personnel gathered outside Sheba Medical Center Wednesday morning as scientists from the Weizmann Institute held a strike to protest police violence at protests and especially violence against medical teams at protests.

The protest and strike follow a number of recent incidents in which protesters were hurt.

Police used "disproportionate violence alongside illegal use of means to disperse protests," said the protest organization Change Generation. Who also said police shot water cannons directly at protesters, causing some to lose consciousness and sending others to emergency rooms.

Dr. Tal Weissbach was injured at a protest in Jerusalem this week after the spray from a water cannon hit her in the eye, said protest organizers. This while she was clearly identifiable as a medical professional, they added.

"It's interesting that specifically I, with the bright orange [vest] with 'doctor' on the back, got a direct spray," said Weissbach in a video by protest organization Yalla Tikva.

"Is [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir ordering [police] to harm medical professionals specifically?" she asked.

Police responded to the incident, saying that it takes seriously the "disruption of public order and violent riot that occured on Aza street," which police say included setting fires on the road, a physical altercation with officers and attacking officers, as well as trying to pass police barricades.

All of this occured after police "allowed the freedom of protest and the coordinated parade for hours, as well as secured them."

"As far as there are claims against those police who acted [at the protest], they should be referred to the bodies who are authorized to handle them, as usual," said the police.

The incident follows another one in which a doctor was dragged violently by police while providing medical treatment to a protester, said medical professional protest organization the Whitecoats.

Organizers also accused police of violence when removing protesters blocking the exit from Jerusalem Tuesday. Protest organization Change Direction blocked the road with protesters climbing ladders held aloft by other protesters with ropes.

Footage of police clearing the protest appears to show police knocking the ladder to the road and one officer hitting a protester in the head with his fist repeatedly.

One of the protesters on the ladder was knocked to the ground and was taken to the emergency room following her fall.

"This is what a police that is losing its way looks like," said Change Direction on X, sharing a video in which police appear to pull the ladder out from under the protester. "They are willing to risk the life of a protester to clear a road.

"We did not believe that the police would be willing to knock a protester down from a height of three meters. They could have easily taken her down safely but chose the violent way," said Change Direction.

Police responded to the incident, saying that dozens disturbed the public order and endangered themselves by climbing ladders while blocking the main access road to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and a main artery out of the city.

"When forces arrived, an order was given to them to disperse by the police commander on site. After they did not heed this, police began pushing those disturbing the public order towards the sidewalk to try to open the road."

Protest organizations pointed to a number of additional incidents this week in which protesters were harmed by or prevented medical treatment by Israel police, including an incident in which the Whitecoat organization says a man's leg was broken after a water cannon stream threw him into a wall.

Many of the incidents occured this week during what protest organizations are calling an escalation of actions taken by them to bring back the hostages or to replace the government.

Monday and Tuesday saw large rallies at the Knesset, with the rally on Monday bringing out 150,000 to the street, according to protest organizers. There were also protest and strikes held at highschools around the country, as well as protests in the north and south and protest convoys scheduled for this week.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai addressed the public's confidence in and the role of the police as well as accusations of the politicization of police at a conference at Tel Aviv University on Wednesday.

"When a police officer exercises authority towards a citizen, he must see the law, and only the law, before his eyes! The citizen must know that the policeman standing in front of him represents the law only and is certainly not acting on behalf of one minister or another."

"The police in a democratic country must be free, with absolutely no politics. It must remain autonomous. Free of any political bias, one way or another. This is the only way to guarantee police independence," he said.

"The clear boundaries between the political echelon and the enforcing entity are cracking, and I fear what might happen if they are completely erased. The only way to avoid this is to maintain the clear separation between the political echelon and the law-enforcing entity," added Shabtai.

"During my tenure as Police Commissioner, I worked under three ministers. Naturally, every minister has a different professional outlook. Unfortunately, especially in the past year, the current minister's attempts to blatantly violate the required balance have been multiplying. There are many examples of this. Don't make the mistake of regarding the last event as an issue that has only come up in the last month," he said.