Police examine photos online of bullet hole images of Justice Minister Levin

Israel Police on Wednesday began an investigation of photos circulated online of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, as the photos themselves have been described as shot through with bullets, Maariv reported.

The cyber unit is checking whether the profiles that uploaded the posts with the same picture are real or fictitious - since in many cases, it has emerged that some profiles are of accounts overseas.

Levin is not the first minister to be targeted by such online campaigns this week. On Sunday, the Yisrael Beytenu party filed a complaint with the police following fake publications on social media where the party's chairman, Avigdor Liberman, initiated a unique investment project jointly with the "Energean" energy company, the report said.

The complaint to the police states: "The aforementioned ad and everything detailed in it are a complete lie. This is fake news that has no truth in it. The ad was published in Russian and was apparently intended to make Israelis who speak the language believe it and transfer details or even funds to the initiators of the ad." The photo of Justice Minister Yariv Levin that was spread on the internet. (credit: SCREENSHOT VIA MAARIV)

Noam leader targets Lapid as a result

"The call for the murder of Justice Minister Yariv Levin is a direct result of the wild and irresponsible incitement led by Yair Lapid," the Maariv report quoted Noam Party leader Avi Maoz as saying. "Every word that comes out of the mouth of the Opposition Leader lights another match in the fire of hatred and violence every night in the Kaplan Street protests.

"I call on Lapid to behave responsibly and respond immediately with a sharp and uncompromising condemnation before it degenerates into a disaster."