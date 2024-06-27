Ex-Soccer players under investigation for national insurance fraud

The Central District Fraud Unit is investigating a complex fraud scheme involving dozens of former soccer players who allegedly conspired to defraud the National Insurance Institute out of millions of shekels, according to Israeli police.

The National Insurance Institute's Investigation Division believes the fraud operation involved 36 soccer players from the Hapoel Kalansuwa team. The investigation is now fully underway after the National Insurance Institute handed over evidence to the Central District Fraud Unit.

The team, managed by the Al-Ahli Kalansuwa Football Association, reportedly filed for bankruptcy and also filed several claims totaling 5 million shekels on behalf of its players and employees.

Leaving no paper trail

It was suspected that the staff and players were paid in cash and that no employment records were submitted to the National Insurance Institute — all in an effort to fraudulently obtain funds from the government.

The investigation revealed a wide breadth of potential crimes, including fraud, forgery, use of forged documents, fraudulent receipt, and submission of false claims to the National Insurance Institute, Israeli police stated.