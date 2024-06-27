Innovative philanthropy transforms research into real-world impact

A new trend in modern philanthropy prioritizes funding for research initiatives with practical applications and tangible benefits to society, unlike traditional donations that often fund infrastructure or scholarships.

Donors increasingly support projects that advance academic knowledge while translating findings into actionable solutions for pressing global challenges. By investing in interdisciplinary collaborations and innovation hubs, these philanthropists aim to accelerate the pace of discovery and implementation, ensuring that academic research directly improves lives and addresses complex issues such as healthcare disparities and technological innovation.

This shift underscores a commitment to fostering transformative breakthroughs that have the potential to shape policies, industries, and communities for years to come.

Leading this transformative trend is the Zimin Foundation, known for bridging the gap between scientific research and real-world applications. The Foundation's partnership with the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology established the Zimin Institute for AI Developments in Medicine. This collaboration underscores their commitment to nurturing groundbreaking projects that directly benefit society. L-R: Dr. Renana Sabi, Prof. Shai Shen-Orr, Dr. Mark Shmulevich, Dr. Joachim Behar, Prof. Yuval Garini, Dr. Efrat Shimron, Prof. Hossam Haick and Mr. Boris Zimin (credit: TECHNION)

The partnership between the Technion and the Zimin Foundation was formalized in 2022 in an agreement under which the Foundation supports establishing and operating the Zimin Institute for AI Developments in Medicine at the Technion.

Under the leadership of Prof. Shai Shen-Orr of the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine, the Zimin Institute at the Technion recently hosted a landmark conference focused on academic innovation and transforming these innovations into practical applications and technologies.

The event included speakers from academia and industry; awards were presented to projects showing substantial potential for real-world impact, underscoring the institution's dedication to advancing practical scientific developments.

The projects

The Zimin Institute currently funds several groundbreaking projects at the Technion.

"Detection of Brain Tumors from Eye Images Using Deep Learning - Vision AI" By Dr. Joachim Behar and Dr. Nitsan Duvdevan-Strier

An innovative AI-powered system that uses eye scans to detect brain tumors. This technology aims to make early detection of brain cancer more accessible and affordable, improve patient care, reduce healthcare costs, and capitalize on the growing market for brain cancer diagnostics.

"Cancer Diagnostics of Biopsies Measured by Spectral Imaging" By Prof. Yuval Garini

This advanced technology captures detailed images to provide a unique "fingerprint" for identifying cancer, improving accuracy, speeding up diagnosis, and ensuring better patient treatment. This innovation addresses the need for faster and more accurate cancer diagnostics, potentially saving lives and transforming healthcare worldwide.

"AI-Boosted Affordable MRI for the Masses" By Dr. Efrat Shimron, Dr. Mika Shapira, Dr. Anat Grinfeld

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) methods to improve low-field MRI systems, making them more affordable and accessible while maintaining image quality. This advancement aims to provide MRI technology to a larger portion of the global population, especially in areas with limited access to high-cost MRI machines.

"AI-Enabled Lens- and Label-Free Non-Invasive Decoding of Cancer Organoids and Proteo-Genomic Development Stages" By Prof. Hossam Haick

This innovative approach aims to improve the study and diagnosis of cancer, making the process more effective, less invasive, and potentially leading to better diagnosis and treatment options.