Government approves new ultra-Orthodox city in the northern Negev, addressing housing crisis

The Israeli government approved on Sunday the construction of a new city in the northern Negev called "Tila" for ultra-Orthodox Israelis.

The new city will be built north of Lehavim and within the boundaries of the Bnei Shimon regional council. The area encompasses approximately 4,000 dunams and intends to house some 80,000 residents. The proposed city will also be near Route 6 and other existing urban infrastructure.

The project was proposed by Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf. In response to the approval, he stated, "This is a historic day, following many years of neglect and lack of care for the acute housing crisis in the ultra-Orthodox sector, as revealed by the State Comptroller's report."

"We are leaving the borders of the Jerusalem-Bnei Brak-Ashdod axis and moving to a new area: Tila-Kasif-Kiryat Gat."

Supporters of the plan believe that establishing the city will strengthen the geographical periphery of the Negev, increase the housing supply in attempts to solve the housing crisis, encourage migration from central Israel to the Negev, and use transportation accessibility to existing road and rail infrastructure. The Negev Desert (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As part of discussions in regional and national committees, the national council recommended the plan to the government out of fear that a new city for the general public would compete with Beersheba and other towns in the Negev. The rationale for proposing the plan was also in light of housing demands by the ultra-Orthodox sector, which was reflected by the State Comptroller's report in 2022.

Strategic hub for Israel's ultra-Orthodox community

Establishing Tila would effectively create an "ultra-Orthodox triangle," a designated metropolis for the ultra-Orthodox population that would unite three urban areas of Kasif and neighborhoods in western Kiryat Gat.

Director General of the Israel Land Authority, Yaakov Quint, responded to the plan, saying, "Establishing a new city in the Negev is part of a policy promoted by the Israel Land Authority in recent years out of the utmost importance in development and settlement in the Negev and the Galilee."

"Meanwhile, we managed to reverse the trend in cooperation with the authorities, and within four years, we increased the housing supply from 10,000 units to 27,000 units. Soon, we will bring additional settlements for the government's approval. We intend to continue to promote settlement in the Negev and provide an answer to the housing crisis in Israel and the cost of living."

The Director General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, Yehuda Morgenstern: "We are working to create a wide variety of housing solutions for the entire population in Israel. The city of Tila is part of the solution to the housing crisis in the ultra-Orthodox population, alongside ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in existing cities and the expansion of ultra-Orthodox cities. We will continue to increase educational institutions throughout the country for all residents of the State of Israel."