'Without Torah, who would protect us?': Goldknopf addresses haredi draft

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf addressed the haredi draft law on Sunday evening at Bnei Brak's 100th anniversary event.

"If it wasn't for the Torah, I don't know where we would be today, who would protect us,” he said.

In addition, Goldknof slammed Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, stating, “Why is she interfering? We won the elections. This is not reflected. 4,000 ultra-Orthodox asked to enlist since the beginning of the year, but 3,300 were rejected. You don't want us."

השר יצחק גולדקנופף באירוע 100 שנה לייסודה של בני ברק: "אם לא התורה לא יודע איפה היינו היום, מי יגן עלינו.תוקף את היועצת המשפטית לממשלה על סוגיית הגיוס, "מה היא מתערבת"? זכינו בבחירות זה לא בא לידי ביטוי. 4000 חרדים ביקשו להתגייס מתחילת שנה, אבל 3300 פסלתם. אתם לא רוצים אותנו pic.twitter.com/ssv3dMwNf3 — איתי גדסי (@itayg1) June 16, 2024

Halevi's past comments on haredi draft

In the past, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said regarding the haredi draft, "We want to expand as much as possible the base of those who come to enlist." IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi seen in the Gaza Strip, June 16, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“I am telling you that there is an opportunity for change in ultra-Orthodox society as well, although it is not wide enough, but there is a desire for change. We want to go forward," Halevi stressed, "because we have to."

Halevi added that thanks to compulsory service, each haredi battalion would allow employment for those on reserve duty.

"And this is now a definite need, and therefore, we strongly encourage it, and we want to do it right," he continued.

Regarding reserve duty, the military chief stated, "People do it, and I know it's hard; by the way, it's natural for someone who's already close to eight months [into the war] to want a little break. He’s not at home, and he's a reservist and he has work and family and all the things around, it's not trivial.

"On the other hand, we have to go forward with it. I want you to know and say it: We are making a big effort to care for the people's conditions," he concluded.