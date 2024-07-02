Caucus against police violence highlights failures of disciplinary bodies

The Police Investigation Department (PID) instructed Israel Police's discipline department to take action against a police officer who pushed MK Gilad Kariv at a protest in Tel Aviv in February.

Evidence showed that the officer had no authority to use force against the MK, said the department, ordering that he face disciplinary consequences.

"I can't help but wonder how for four and a half months, I have continued to see this violent officer at protests," said Kariv.

National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir at the Israel Police Independence Day ceremony in Jerusalem May 9, 2024 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Kariv welcomed the verdict, but wondered not only how the officer could have been allowed to continue to work at protests, but also why it took the PID nearly five months to return an answer in a case where there was so much video evidence.

Police violence has been getting worse in recent months, said Kariv, adding that this is not only the direct result of the spirit promoted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, but also the laxity of the PID and other disciplinary mechanisms.

Worsening police violence

In video of the incident which led to Kariv's complaint, an officer can be seen pushing Kariv while yelling "don't push me."

Kariv, along with MK Naama Lazimi, opened on Tuesday a meeting of the caucus to combat police violence and the politicization of Israel Police.

MKs, protesters, and representatives of NGOs joined the caucus to share experiences of the violence they have met from Israel police and to attempt to think of solutions.

Many participants pointed to the fact that the problem of police violence in Israel is a long-standing one, and that police have handled Arab and ultra-Orthodox protesters with intense violence for many years.

Participants also pointed to political actions taken by officers, including confiscating installations with political messaging or targeting specific people or organizations.

Kariv, Lazimi, and multiple participants attributed this political behavior to the spirit spread through the ranks by Ben-Gvir.

Part of the problem is a lack of enforcement against officers which leaves them feeling that they can get away with anything, said multiple caucus participants. Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against the recruitment of Ultra orthodox Jews to the IDF, in Jerusalem, June 30, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Many pointed to the fact that the PID in particular and other oversight mechanisms are not effective in their enforcement. Participants shared examples of cases where the PID had closed cases or failed to return answers on them.

Seeing that their colleagues are involved in violence against protesters without suffering consequences encourages increased violence by other officers, said one representative.

There have been 1602 arrests of protesters with only 7 indictments against them following these arrests, Dr Ilan Samish told the caucus, saying that this shows that arrests are used as an enforcement tool by police, rather than when a crime has been committed.

This is a sentiment that has been echoed by an organization that provides legal aid to protesters, who say that police use arrests as a punishment tool, which is far outside the purview of their job. Punishment for crime is the responsibility of the courts, whose role it is to determine if a crime has been committed and what the punishment should be.

Gonen Ben Yitzachak, representing the legal aid organization, pointed to another form of police violence taking place at protests at the caucus. Police allow for groups of people who harass and threaten the protesters to gather near protests without impeding this behavior, said Ben Yitzchak.

The Israel Police spokesperson is also a participant in police violence when it puts out false statements about incidents, said Lazimi, who said that without documentation of some incidents showing otherwise, many innocent people would have been accused of attacking police officers.

In some cases, the spokesperson retracts these statements when contradictory footage comes out, and in others it does not, she added.

What happens when a normal person is slapped or hit by police, is a complete loss of faith in the system, said Shahar Mor, whose uncle Avraham Munder is held hostage by Hamas and who was seriously injured when a police officer threw a stun grenade at protesters during protests against the judicial overhaul in March of last year.

While he said that the PID investigation of his case took two months, over a year later, Mor is still waiting on the results of the case, and the officer who threw the grenade continued to work as usual and was promoted around a year later.