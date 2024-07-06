New 'Maariv' survey reveals a new right-wing party could crush the Likud party's majority

Support for a new right-wing party composed of Avigdor Liberman, Naftali Bennett, Yossi Cohen, Ayelet Shaked, and Gideon Sa’ar has increased this week, and would increase in strength by 2 seats to 29 seats, according to a Maariv survey completed on Thursday, conducted by Lazar Research, led by Dr. Menachem Lazar in collaboration with Panel4All.

This party would establish itself as the largest party, with a significant lead of 10 seats over Likud, which would follow with 19 seats.

The main loser from the strengthening of the right-wing party, once again, is the National Unity Party, which would lose 7 seats and drop to just 16 seats in this survey.

The data also shows that the Religious Zionist Party would fall below the electoral threshold in such a scenario, with only 2.7% support.

The opposition bloc significantly strengthens in this scenario, reaching 66 seats, excluding the Arab parties, allowing it to form a relatively stable coalition. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ministers and MK's at a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 27, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Maariv survey also reveals that when a new reservists' party led by Yoaz Hendel is added to this scenario, the new party would receive 6 seats.

These seats come primarily from the United Right Party (2), Likud and Yesh Atid (1 seat each), and undecided voters (2 seats).

The opposition would strengthen to 68 seats

In such a scenario, without the Religious Zionist Party, the opposition (including the reservists' party) strengthens to 68 seats, while the current coalition drops to only 42. The Maariv survey also shows that the gap in who Israelis believe is suitable for the prime ministership between Benny Gantz (43%) and Benjamin Netanyahu (36%) is currently 7%—similar to what it was in a previous survey.

In contrast, both Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Lapid trail Netanyahu by only a 4% margin. However, Naftali Bennett, with 48% support (the same as in the previous survey), has increased his lead over Netanyahu by three percent, from 33% to 36%.

In the current survey, the coalition bloc has 50 seats, compared to 47 in the previous survey, as the Religious Zionist Party now passes the electoral threshold, the opposition has 60 seats, and the Arab parties have 10 seats. It should be noted that in this survey, Yisrael Beytenu surpasses Yesh Atid, with 14 seats compared to 13.

According to this scenario, the current coalition bloc has 42 seats, the opposition bloc has 62, the reservists' party has 6, and the Arab parties have 10.

In response to the question, "Who between Benjamin Netanyahu or Avigdor Lieberman is more suitable to be the Prime Minister of Israel," 37% of respondents answered Netanyahu, and 33% answered Liberman. Nearly a third did not know.

In response to the question, "Who between Benjamin Netanyahu or Naftali Bennett is more suitable to be the Prime Minister of Israel," 48% of respondents chose Bennett, and a third chose Netanyahu. A fifth did not know.

This survey was conducted amid the ongoing war of attrition in the north, the prolonged ground operation in Rafah, and the lack of a breakthrough in hostage negotiations.

Conducted between July 3 and 4, six hundred individuals participated in the survey, representing a sample of the adult population in Israel, 18 and above, both Jews and Arabs. The margin of error is 4.2%.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.