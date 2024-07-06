Fmr. IDF Maj. Gen.: This is worst time for Israel to open multi-fronted war

Former IDF Maj. Gen. Israel Ziv spoke recently with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio about the military situation in the North and the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the northern sector, Ziv opened by saying, "The main thing in Nasrallah's thoughts in coordination with the Iranians is the position of the United States. For them, the option of bringing Israel into a long war of attrition is convenient. They are already in it. How do we know that? We see that there were enough opportunities to stop or reduce the attacks, but they are on their own. They understand that Israel is in a pretty deep situation in Gaza with no solution, when the situation in the North is very much in their favor. They succeeded at the beginning of the war, and their attacks continue because they see that they are successfully crushing the settlements in the North and in Galilee."

"Therefore, I think they are not impressed by a few more battalions going up North. The American position is the most critical issue for them. It is clear to us that because the United States is entering the last phase of the elections, they will be much less patient. Although they are watching Israel, they are also focused on Washington."

"Increasing military action is the wrong tactic unless Israel wants to enter a war - and I very much hope that it does not want to enter a war. Entering a war in Lebanon in sequence with the existing war leads to a high probability that it will also enter a war with Iran. This is the worst time for the State of Israel to open multiple fronts in the war. What is the goal? After nine months of war, do we have a good reason to start another one?"

Ziv concluded his remarks regarding the North, "I am sure that with all the problems we have, we should not enter a war when we do not know how to define its goal. If we decide to bring Hezbollah to the situation Hamas is in, it will cause major problems."

Ziv's comments regarding the fighting in the Gaza Strip

"Staying in Rafah? What that actually means is the occupation of the Strip. That's where we will find the Rafah crossing, which is an international crossing. I'm not sure that we are in a position to receive such an agreement. How do we monitor this from the outside? This is a very difficult question if there is no Egyptian cooperation. There is no management of the war in Gaza and there is no clarity on the situation from the government."

Ziv then concluded, "It's not that in the end we won't be held accountable as an occupier. In the eyes of the United Nations and internationally, Israel has occupied the Strip. Very soon we will meet the Hague and the UN Security Council. The Americans are making an effort to stop it, but somehow Netanyahu manages to destroy the efforts."