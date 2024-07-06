Yair Netanyahu: 'High Court and prosecutor's office destroying the country'

Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister, published an Instagram story on Saturday in which he wrote, "The High Court of Justice and the prosecutor's office are destroying the country."

In his post, he shared the words of Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, a former Knesset member of the Otzma Yehudit party, who was disqualified from running for the Knesset due to incitement to racism.

"This isn't Sodom. It's far beyond Sodom. To murder a Nukhba terrorist? Where do these words come from? On October 7, hundreds of children are burned, set on fire, women are raped, their limbs are cut off, and they're dealing with this? To neuter us? To please someone in The Hague? Madness in its highest form, since they have no evidence," Ben Ari said in a video shared by Netanyahu.

'Soldiers, officers will be prosecuted'

"Again, we are talking about guinea pigs here. Hundreds of officers and soldiers will be prosecuted, just like during Operation Protective Edge. And now to neuter our soldiers, which led to October 7, the fear of eliminating the enemy," Ben-Ari continued. "They want to bring us a bigger disaster. That's why we stand behind these soldiers, behind these fighters, or else our country is doomed."

Last month, Netanyahu criticized Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, writing, "Where was he and what did he do on October 7?" Yair Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90)

His comments were in response to a report on Channel 14 stating that Bar appointed Brigadier General (res.) Ziv Levy to be responsible for training air force pilots.

In the post accompanying Netanyahu's remarks, harsh criticism of Brigadier General (res.) Levy was included.

"Levy, former commander of the Hatzerim and Ramon bases, announced that he would not report for duty in the army following the judicial reform. This is the second time he has declared refusal. In the past, he signed a letter calling on the president not to appoint Netanyahu as Prime Minister," the younger Netanyahu wrote.