Ultra-Orthodox extremists hurl bottles at IDF senior commanders in Bnei Brak, call them 'murderers'

Two IDF senior officials were attacked on Monday night in Bnei Brak, Kan News reported on Tuesday morning.

The two officers, IDF Training Command Commander Maj.-Gen. David Zini, and Division Head of Human Resources Planning and Administration Division, Brig.-Gen. Shai Taib were attacked in Bnei Brak after a meeting with Rabbi David Leibel, who was working to establish the ultra-Orthodox division in the IDF.

After the meeting, dozens of extremist ultra-Orthodox extremists surrounded the officers' car and hurled objects while shouting Nazi slurs and "murderer." The officers' vehicle was blocked until police arrived at the scene.

הקריאות בבני ברק נגד קצינים בכירים בצה״ל pic.twitter.com/GzAzAzxemC — לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) July 16, 2024

Proposal to extend regular service

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel from the Shas party responded to the incident: "The handful of extremists, who last night in Bnei Brak called Maj-Gen. David Zini and Brig.-Gen. Shai Taib 'murderers' after a meeting with an important rabbi in the city, do not even represent themselves. They deserve condemnation from all of us, and we have no connection to them."

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs addressed the last cabinet meeting regarding the Conscription Law, stating, "We achieved a significant breakthrough towards its approval," as was reported on Channel 2 on Tuesday. Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs seen at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, June 18, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Fuchs responded to ministers who demanded the proposal to extend regular service in the IDF alongside the Conscription Law, saying there was no reason to do so as the Conscription Law was being advanced by the coalition.

Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account: "There is only one place where the Conscription Law is drafted, and that is in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. We will start working on the clause wording on Wednesday, and everyone is invited – from citizens to the Prime Minister."