Comptroller: Wages of Ethiopian Israelis 33% lower, only 67% of funds for integration plan utilized

There are significant gaps between the Ethiopian population in Israel and the general Jewish population in Israel in all fields of life and more than 40 years after the large waves of immigration from Ethiopia, according to a comptroller's report on municipalities released Tuesday.

Among other things, the report looked at the New Way plan, and found that only 67% of the budgets allocated to this plan to improve integration of Ethiopian immigrants in Israel were utilized. This means that local authorities only made use of this portion of the budget, and the report found that the plan's goals were not met.

The monthly average wage of Israeli Ethiopians is 33% lower than the average wage of all other Jewish Israelis, for those born between 1978 and 1983, the report found.

Only 54% of Ethiopian highschool students finishing 12th grade in 2022 were eligible for matriculation certificates that meet university standards compared with 75.1% for the general Jewish-Israeli population.

The proportion of Ethiopian students with degrees from academic institutions compared to their proportion in the population is the smallest out of all Jewish populations, the comptroller found. Ethiopian Israelis protest for more aliyah outside of weekly cabinet meeting. (credit: COURTESY OF STRUGGLE TO SAVE ETHIOPIAN JEWRY (SSEJ))

In 2022, the proportion of Ethiopian highschool students taking the highest level of mathematics matriculation exams was 8.5% compared to 17% of the general Jewish population, and in Kiryat Malachi, where 10% of Jewish students learn the highest level, 0% of the Ethiopian students learn at this level, said the report.

In Rehovot, the gap was more pronounced with 21% of the general Jewish population taking the highest level, while 7.7% of Ethiopian students took this level of math, in 2021.

Failed attempts at integration

State Comptroller Matanyahu Engleman noted an example made relevant by the Israel-Hamas war that emphasized the severity of the failure to properly integrate the population.

During the writing of the report, Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama was killed in action. Sama, who "fought heroically," was also not accepted to a school in his town in first grade because he is Ethiopian, said Engleman.

In 2009, Sama became the face of the fight for Ethiopian students who were discriminated against by Israel's education system under the pretext of "cultural gaps."

"It can't be that in 2024 - over 40 years after the waves of immigration from Ethiopia - there are still significant gaps between Ethiopian Israelis and the rest of the population," he said before calling on the prime minister's office to ensure the implementation of the plan to integrate the population.

"It is sad to say the obvious, but whoever is good enough to sacrifice their life for the state - must have his rights protected by the state."

Properly implementing the New Way plan requires the government and especially local government to be deeply involved in its implementation, said the report.