State Comptroller considers audits on Shifa chief's release, prison guards transfer

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman addressed the release of about 50 terrorists, including the director of Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Muhammed Abu Salmiya, at a license distribution ceremony for the Council of Accountants on Tuesday.

"According to the security establishment, serious crimes were committed at Shifa Hospital. Naturally, the director of the hospital, who was captured by the IDF in November, bears the responsibility,” Englman said.

“The dialogue between political and security entities on the matter raises concerns that no comprehensive review was conducted regarding all aspects of the release. Therefore, I intend to request from the Prime Minister the reports to be placed on his desk regarding the release of the terrorists. After reviewing the reports, we will examine the need to conduct an audit on the matter. It is crucial to ensure that the decision-making process in this matter is not symptomatic of a fundamental problem in security decision-making," Englman said.

In his speech, Englman also addressed the transfer of responsibility for security prisoners from the IDF to the Israel Prison Service, stating, "38% of female cadets who served in prisons where security prisoners are held testified that they experienced one or more sexual assaults. Following the transfer of the guard duty of Nukhba terrorists, some of whom were involved in serious sexual crimes, from the IDF to the Prison Service, I expect the Prison Service to seek conclusions from the report we published,” the comptroller stated. A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Security of the prisoners

“I intend to prepare for an audit on the matter to monitor and ensure that all prison guards in security detention facilities are protected," he added.

Chairman of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman commented, "I commend the State Comptroller for deciding to open an audit following my request regarding the reckless decision to release the director of Shifa Hospital and dozens of other terrorists. This release constitutes serious harm to the state's security and the essential interests of its citizens, and it requires thorough examination as soon as possible."