17 new judges appointed to labor courts, in shadow of judicial reform and war

In the third round of judicial appointments since October 7, 17 new judges and registrars were appointed on Tuesday to labor courts in Jerusalem, Nazareth, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba.

At the second round of appointments in June, 109 judges were appointed – an unprecedented number in the history of the state.

At that time, while praising the Judicial Appointments Committee for reaching a consensus, despite the differences among its members, President Isaac Herzog emphasized that there were still many vacancies to be filled, especially in the Supreme Court.

He did so again on Tuesday at the appointment ceremony traditionally held at the President’s Residence.

The reason that vacancies have not been filled is that the dispute over judicial reform has not been settled.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who is one of the key proponents of judicial reform, has held off on Supreme Court appointments until the changes that he seeks are achieved.

This has led to large-scale protest demonstrations throughout the country, altercations between opposing groups, and unfortunate displays of police violence. Israeli minister of Justice Yariv Levin speaks at a swearing in ceremony for newly appointed judges at the President's residence in Jerusalem, on April 18, 2024. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Levin nonetheless remains adamant and is aided in his quest by Knesset Member Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Levin and Rothman want to reduce the power of the Supreme Court and to give more power to the Knesset. Those who are opposed to judicial reform argue that such a move would politicize the justice system, and rob the Supreme Court of its independence.

If the number of judges appointed in June was without precedent, the ratio of female appointees on Tuesday was similarly without precedent. There have been instances in which female appointees outnumbered male colleagues, but not to this extent. Of the 17 appointees, 13 were women.

The fact that neither Herzog, acting Supreme Court President Uzi Vogelman, Levin, and Labor Court President Varda Wirth Livne, did not remark on this, indicates that gender equality has been achieved in the justice system.

However, what they all did refer to was October 7, and its aftermath; the heroism displayed in the face of heinous atrocities, the victims, the fallen soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice in defense of the state, the bereaved families, the hostages still being held in Gaza and the hope for a better future.

Such references will continue at official ceremonies for some time to come.

October 7 and what followed is now embedded in the Israeli psyche.

Referencing the consensus on the part of members of the Judicial Appoints Committee, Herzog, in relating to the wider public, said that with a little goodwill, negotiations, and understanding, agreements could be reached.

Herzog gives message to new appointees

In congratulating the new appointees, he urged them to be professional, and sensitive and to listen carefully, for the benefit of the state and its citizens.

The role of a labor court judge, he said, is one of the most important and essential in the system, because the labor courts have enormous influence on the lives of all those who come before them.

In welcoming the new judges, Vogelman said that their appointments help to strengthen the system. He also pointed out that they represent different sectors of Israeli society.

With all the recent appointments, the courts are still overburdened, which places a severe strain on existing judges. Vogelman was pleased that despite this the courts have succeeded in safeguarding human rights and human dignity.

In the justice system, said Levin, it is imperative to accept the other “so that we have all on behalf of all.”

He was pleased that all the appointments had been unanimous and said that many future judges had been approved.

Being a judge is not easy, he told the appointees. “Your appointment represents the confidence that all the members of the Judicial Appointments Committee have in your abilities. You have a most important mission.”

Wirth Livne was most appreciative of the fact that there are so many new additions to the labor courts and said that all the new judges have good records as lawyers.

In dealing with the complex variety of cases, she remarked, the labor courts incorporate many facets of the lives of the people involved.