Justice Minister Yariv Levin will convene the Judicial Selection Committee to appoint new judges, he told the High Court of Justice on Sunday.

"The justice minister believes that war isn't the time to be concerned with disputed issues, including the process to appoint judges," said his statement to the court. "As such, in order to prevent disputes, the minister will convene the Judicial Selection Committee within 15 days and commits at this point to raising issues that have broad agreement."

Levin had been refusing to convene the committee since he became justice minister at the beginning of this year. The make-up of the committee and its process were due to be changed in the judicial reform that the justice minister introduced in January, and he said he would not convene the committee until the legislation passed.

The first part of the reform – the law to limit the reasonableness clause – was passed in July just before the Knesset dispersed for its summer break. The Judicial Selection Committee was supposed to be the next item to be legislated, but Israel's war with Hamas broke out before the winter session began, and the judicial reform was put on hold.

Meanwhile, without new judges being appointed, Israel is on track to be at a deficiency of more than 50 judges by the end of next month, which would put a heavy strain on the country's judicial system.

With this in mind, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG), Yesh Atid, and 47 others petitioned the High Court to force Levin to convene the committee. After being delayed multiple times, the hearing was supposed to take place next week.

Levin made 'correct and national decision'

Legislation Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman praised Levin's announcement.

"I hope that all government branches will work this way these days and prevent new disputes and the return of old disputes," he said.

"Especially in these difficult days, we need a strong judiciary and a strong democracy," said opposition leader Yair Lapid, whose party was one of the petitioners. "This is the time to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, appoint judges, and strengthen the judiciary. That's what is needed."

National Unity leader Minister Benny Gantz said Levin had made a "correct and national decision" and that it was the right move.

Others weren't so quick to praise the move with MQG expressing doubt that the move was made in good faith.

"While he continues to advance a ridiculous bill to extend the term of office for the commissioner for the audit of judges, so that he won't have to convene the committee, Levin commits to convening it under his condition within 15 days," said the movement in response to Levin's statement. "Unfortunately, we can only express concern that this is an empty statement to the court with which he intends to prevent the hearing and ruling. One way or the other, we'll wait 15 days to see if the minister means his statement to the court."

As for Levin's commitment that he will only raise issues that have broad agreement, legally he doesn't have the authority to do so as the law dictates that once the justice minister convenes the committee, it's up to them what issues they discuss.