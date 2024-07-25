Enrichment activities initiative for children of hostage families launching in August

This August, a project will launch aiming to support children from families impacted by terror through workshops, cultural events, exhibitions, and more accompanied by social workers specializing in trauma. This initiative is facilitated by the Welfare Ministry and the Jewish Agency. Its goal is to serve as a significant anchor in the rehabilitation process and in dealing with trauma.

The Welfare Ministry, Social Security, and the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terror have cultivated this project for children and teenagers aged 6-18 who have returned from Hamas captivity and children of hostage families. Beginning in early August, various activities will be offered that are designed to provide stability and support during the rehabilitation process.

"This important initiative is part of the continuous support and assistance that the Welfare Ministry has been providing to the families of the hostages and returnees since the outbreak of the war,” said Yaakov Margi, Minister of Welfare and Social Security. “We will continue to work and develop responses for these families, hoping and praying that we will see everyone return home as soon as possible.”

These activities, which will include meetings with mentors, are intended to provide the children with an inclusive and supportive experience with close supervision by social workers. KFAR AZA evacuee children relocated to Kibbutz Shefayim enjoy playtime. (credit: FLASH90)

One of the activities planned is a mobile summer camp for children of hostage families and returned hostages aged 6-12, where the children will explore a new experiential location each day. There will also be a multi-day surfing workshop for teenagers from these families and monthly relaxation days for children who’d rather participate in activities with their peer group.

Trauma specialists to accompany children to activities

"Due to the large number of children affected by terror since October 7 and the unbearable pain endured by families of the hostages and returnees, we at the Jewish Agency's fund, which operates with the support of Jewish communities worldwide, decided to join forces with the professional capabilities of the Ministry of Welfare to create a much more significant impact for the families and children,” said Chairwoman of the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terror, Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin. “Together, we seek to surround the children with love and tell them they are not alone."

The activity days will include adventure sports, cultural events, leisure, and more. An educational team specializing in trauma will accompany the children to all activities.

"This is an important and commendable initiative that will provide relief and support to the children of the families of the hostages and returnees during times when they are not in educational settings, helping them cope with the daily difficulties and trauma they experience,” said Margi. “It will offer them stability and continued therapeutic processes, with close supervision by social workers from the ministry."