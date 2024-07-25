IDF soldier’s TikTok video of hostage bodies sparks spread of rumors across Israel

An IDF soldier filmed himself with the bodies of hostages found near Khan Yunis and posted the video on the social media platform TikTok on Wednesday.

As a result, the IDF announced that it plans to pursue severe disciplinary actions against the soldier. These actions led to the unorganized release of information and the spread of a wave of rumors that flooded throughout the country for hours.

IDF spokesman R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari called the soldier's conduct "an extremely severe incident" and instructed that he be located and disciplined accordingly.

Concern regarding social media during wartime

In response to the incident, the IDF stated that it views the soldier's actions as unacceptable and intends to impose the strictest penalties on the soldier. Additionally, the IDF expressed concern about its soldiers posting videos on social media during wartime. Despite these statements, until now, it has avoided addressing the issue, and the disciplinary action taken against the soldier in question was minimal relative to the problem caused.

The IDF also clarified that it views Wednesday’s incident as extremely serious for several reasons, including the need for purity of arms and professionalism, respect for the dead, the fact that the bodies were unidentified and not yet notified to families, and the soldier's role in spreading rumors across Israel.