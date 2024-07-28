Carlton Hotel Tel Aviv presents: Pop-up Shula from Shtula

The Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv is launching a unique pop-up as a tribute and in collaboration with Shula Giladi - the owner of the Kurdish restaurant "Shula Methula" ("Shula from Shtula"). Sitting right on the Lebanese border, Shula's home of Moshav Shtula was evicted at the beginning of October, and as a result she had to close her successful restaurant, specializing in home-cooked Kurdish cuisine, which hosted individuals and groups all year round.

When the CEO of the Carlton Hotel Yossi Navi came across Shula's story, he decided to re-create her restaurant, giving her the chance to again do what does best while earning a living. This eventually became a pop-up event where Shula would offer her dishes for the public to enjoy. The "Shula Meshtula" pop-up will take place in the lobby of the Carlton Hotel Tel Aviv and will be open on Thursdays and Fridays starting on July 25, until the end of the month. Shula Giladi - the owner of the Kurdish restaurant

Credit: Carlton Tel Aviv

Opening hours: Thursdays 11:00-18:00 and Fridays 10:30-16:00.

The price point for each dish is 55 NIS.

Among the dishes you can find on the pop-up menu are kibbeh Hamusta, beet kibbeh, Okra kibbeh, oven-baked Kurdish kebab, Shula's meatball in pepper sauce, rice, sauced green beans, white beans with mushrooms, curry pickles, chicken in onion sauce, and rolled date pastry.

The Carlton Hotel in Tel Aviv was declared by the World Travel Awards website as the best hotel in Israel for 2023. This five-star hotel is located on the coastline of Tel Aviv-Yafo next to the Gordon Marina. The hotel boasts 15 floors and has been upgraded in recent years, including suites with a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea, a business lounge, a jacuzzi both on the roof and in the spa complex, the FLAME chef restaurant, and more. Carlton has a 40-year resume and is located next to the business and entertainment center of Tel Aviv. The hotel's roof has a stunning 360-degree view of the city and its coastline and includes a swimming pool and jacuzzi.