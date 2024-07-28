MK Yisrael Eichler says VP Kamala Harris poses 'global danger'

The United Torah Judaism MK said that global leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Ali Khameini are in tune with developments in the US presidential race.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler points at a fellow lawmaker in the Knesset plenum. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yisrael Eichler, an MK from United Torah Judaism, criticized Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris during remarks at the Knesset plenum on Sunday. 

Eichler stated, "Now that we see that in America, there are elements that are increasingly suicidal, going with the progress that leads to such an extent that whoever is running for vice president, the vice president who is running for the presidency of the United States."

"If you heard Mr Speaker, what she said and how she spoke, it is a global danger because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin hears this. [Iran's Supreme Leader Ali] Khameini hears this."

"We are in a situation where, as they say, only His Holiness can help us."

This comes amid reports of Harris's remarks over the Israel-Hamas war and the hostage deal negotiations. On Friday, a senior Israeli official said that the Vice President may have made it more difficult to secure a hostage deal. 

“We hope that it won’t make it harder to achieve a hostage deal because it gives the appearance of daylight between Israel and the United States,” the official said.

Harris surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him by issuing her statement, which she also posted on X shortly after her hour-long meeting with him. Specifically, it presented terms regarding phase two of a possible agreement between Israel and Hamas that have presumably not been agreed upon as of yet.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report. 



