MK Yisrael Eichler says VP Kamala Harris poses 'global danger'

Yisrael Eichler, an MK from United Torah Judaism, criticized Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris during remarks at the Knesset plenum on Sunday.

Eichler stated, "Now that we see that in America, there are elements that are increasingly suicidal, going with the progress that leads to such an extent that whoever is running for vice president, the vice president who is running for the presidency of the United States."

"If you heard Mr Speaker, what she said and how she spoke, it is a global danger because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin hears this. [Iran's Supreme Leader Ali] Khameini hears this."

"באמריקה ישנם גורמים שהולכים ומתאבדים, עד כדי כך שמי שמועמדת לנשיאות ארה"ב - מה שהיא דיברה ואיך שהיא דיברה - זו סכנה עולמית": ח"כ ישראל אייכלר בהתבטאות שנויה במחלוקת על המועמדת הדמוקרטית קמלה האריס@YisraelEichler pic.twitter.com/pfimvmSjS3 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) July 28, 2024

"We are in a situation where, as they say, only His Holiness can help us."

This comes amid reports of Harris's remarks over the Israel-Hamas war and the hostage deal negotiations. On Friday, a senior Israeli official said that the Vice President may have made it more difficult to secure a hostage deal.

“We hope that it won’t make it harder to achieve a hostage deal because it gives the appearance of daylight between Israel and the United States,” the official said.

Harris surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him by issuing her statement, which she also posted on X shortly after her hour-long meeting with him. Specifically, it presented terms regarding phase two of a possible agreement between Israel and Hamas that have presumably not been agreed upon as of yet.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.