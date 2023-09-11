Haredi MK attacks Netanyahu 'ignorance,' goes on anti-Zionist rant

United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler issued a response to what he called "Netanyahu's words of ignorance" on Sunday evening, claiming that "only in Israel has Jewish blood shed like water."

"The Zionists and the partisans did not prevent a holocaust in Europe. The Germans were stopped on the way to occupying the Land of Israel by miracles and not because of the Zionists."

Eichler added that some members of the Judenrat collaborated with the Nazis and accused Zionist leaders of refusing to approve plans to rescue Jews from the Holocaust.

'The danger of nuclear annihilation threatens only the State of Israel'

"Even after the Holocaust, all the Jewish migrants in the Diaspora have since lived in relative peace and quiet," claimed Eichler. "Only in the Land of Israel has Jewish blood been shed like water, from then until now. The danger of nuclear annihilation threatens only the State of Israel."

"Recently, the incompetence and vileness of the false idols of power and the failures of the government were revealed in the Yom Kippur War 1973. The 'generals' who are the 'rebels' today, are inciting a bloody war inside the Jewish ghetto in the Land of Israel. When you see who the generals were, you realize that only by the miracles of Hashem, the God of Israel, did we survive." Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

"The leaders of the High Court's dictatorship war have become whistleblowers against Israel all over the world and accuse it of apartheid and war crimes, like the worst enemies of Islam. Shame on you when you blame the God of Israel for your failures and crimes."

"At a time when terrorism is rampant and the streets are burning, we should pray to the Guardian of Israel. If not for the right of Torah followers, the State of Israel would have been erased from the map of the Middle East a long time ago."

