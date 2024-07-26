Harris’s words could harm hostage deal talks, senior Israeli official says

Vice President Kamala Harris may have made it more difficult to close a hostage deal, a startled senior Israeli official said after hearing the remarks she issued to the press late Thursday afternoon.

“We hope that it won’t make it harder to achieve a hostage deal because it gives the appearance of day light between Israel and the United States,” the official said.

Harris surprised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those close to him by issuing her statement, which she also placed on X shortly after her hour-long meeting with him.

They spoke in the aftermath of his conversation at the White House with US President Joe Biden in the early afternoon and in advance of his scheduled meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) shaking hands with Vice-President Kamala Harris (right) during the former's visit to the US, 26.7.2024 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee on Sunday when Biden withdrew from the race and her meeting with Netanyahu was her first with a foreign dignitary since she embarked on the campaign trail.

Netanyahu has used his visit to the United States to meet with Harris and Trump to help strengthen those ties, given that one of them is likely to become the US president in January.

Netanyahu and Harris briefly shook hands at the start of their meeting, which was closed to the media. There were no joint statements at the end.

Tensions in US-Israel relationship

During the conversation, Netanyahu and those with him emphasized to Harris how important it was for the negotiations that the US and Israel present a united front with regard to the principled points of the deal, which is being negotiated by Qatar and Egypt with help from the Biden administration.

It believed that the discord between the two allies, Israel and the United States, emboldened Hamas to harden its position.

Netanyahu believes that the resounding applause he received during his speech to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday and overall US support along with IDF military pressure in Gaza, has helped sway Hamas to make a deal to secure the release of the remaining 115 captives in Gaza.

The importance of unity with regard to the hostage deal was clear during the meeting Netanyahu held with Biden, which lasted for an hour and a half, an official explained.

“The more our enemies see that there is a unified position between Israel and the US,” a senior official said, the more “we increase the chance of securing the release of the hostages, and decrease the chance of a regional war.”

“The larger the divide - the more we move away from a deal and thus we also increase the possibility of a military flare-up,” the official stated.