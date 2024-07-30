Ad campaign and search day planned for missing girl Haymanot Kasau

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry and The Jewish Agency for Israel launched this month an ad campaign offering a prize for those able to provide information on the whereabouts of Haymanot Kasau, a ten-year-old girl who has been missing for five months.

The campaign comes just before a search day planned by Israel Police, who will go out to search for the missing child on August 5. Mounted police units and police dogs will participate in the search alongside IDF trackers and members of other authorities, such as United Hatzalah, according to Avi Yalew, who works with the family.

Kasau, who immigrated with her family from Ethiopia to Israel and lived in the absorption center in Safed, was last seen in February when security footage showed her at the entrance of the absorption center wearing a pink sweatshirt with a black skirt over it with white sneakers.

Campaign announces reward

The ad campaign is meant to raise awareness and remind the public that she is missing, as well as letting them know that an NIS 350,000 prize is available for those who give information to the police that they determine helps in finding her.

"We cannot give up. Haymanot needs us!" read the ad, which called on the public to not stand by but to "join efforts to find her."

"Any information and details could lead to the breakthrough we want."

A private investigation firm joined efforts to find the child last month, according to Yalew.

Eli Ashkenazi contributed to this report.