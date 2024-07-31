'We see the Druze as family': Jewish orgs. announce emergency aid for Majdal Shams

Three major Jewish organizations announced emergency aid to the Druze community in Majdal Shams in the wake of the deadly Hezbollah rocket attack that killed 12 children and teenagers on Saturday.

The Jewish Agency, The Jewish Federations of North America, and Keren Hayesod announced the donation, which amounts to 600,000 NIS, in a letter addressed to the leader of the Majdal Shams council, Dolan Abu Salahsent, on Tuesday.

“We see the Druze community as a family,” reads the letter sent by the heads of the three organizations: Chairman of The Jewish Agency Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod Sam Grundwerg, and President of The Jewish Federations of North America Eric Fingerhut. The funding represents a show of solidarity from the global Jewish community and offers assistance and relief for the Druze during these challenging times.

Majdal Shams attack marks biggest massacre in Israel since October 7

“We would like to express our sincere condolences following the horrific tragedy that befell your community with the Hezbollah bombing of Majdal Shams,” the letter stated. “This is the biggest disaster in the north since October 7 and the start of the war, with innocent children killed while playing on a soccer field in Majdal Shams alongside dozens of seriously injured people.” Kids walk on the site of an explosion, after children and teens were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket which Israel says was fired from Lebanon, near Majdal Shams, a Druze village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, July 30, 2024. (credit: RICARDO MORAES/REUTERS)

“We share in your grief and sorrow, and hope that you will find the strength to deal with the pain and loss. We see the Druze community as family, a community that is so committed to the State of Israel, and our hearts go out to you at this time.”

Jewish Agency’s Fund to offer support to hospitalized victims of Hezbollah attack

The letter also highlighted the Jewish Agency’s Fund for the Victims of Terror, which supports those affected by terrorist attacks by offering both immediate and long-term assistance.

Led by Chair Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, the Fund’s team coordinates with local authorities to connect with the families of those killed in Majdal Shams and the families of the injured who are currently hospitalized.

"The Jewish Agency’s Fund for the Victims of Terror supports the families and the Druze community during this challenging period," the organization leaders wrote in the letter. "The Fund will provide emergency grants and long-term rehabilitation assistance for the bereaved and injured families."