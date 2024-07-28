Boy declared missing following Majdal Shams attack confirmed dead

Gajafara Ibrahim, age 11, was confirmed as the 12th child killed by Saturday’s Hezbollah attack on Majdal Shams, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

After being reported missing for over 30 hours, according to the reports, Ibrahim’s family was informed Ibrahim was killed on Saturday at the soccer field at the Druze village in the Upper Galilee.

“In tearful eyes, we accept God's decree of the bitter news that Gjafara Ibrahim has been killed,” the Majdal Shams community responded to the announcement.

A local council employee - who was at the scene on Saturday - told Ynet on Sunday: "The missile probably hit him directly. The football coach said he was definitely with the entire group of children who were injured."

'I saw horrifying things. It was awful'

"I still can't grasp what happened here and what happened to me; I can't believe it," said Joan Willy (14) who, with his friends who were killed, was at the soccer field at the moment of the explosion.

Israeli rescue forces seen at the site of a Hezbollah missile attack in the druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Despite being injured by shrapnel, Willy attended his friend’s funeral, where he told Ynet: "I heard the siren and didn't know what to do because [my] friends didn’t want to go to the shelter, since we are used to constant sirens and some people go out to film the interceptions."

"I always run to the shelter, but this time I stood in front and suddenly there was a huge explosion and I fell to the ground. Everyone around me was screaming in pain,” he further recounted.

“It took me a while to get on my feet, and I was in shock. My legs were injured from shrapnel and I couldn't move. Only after a few moments was I able to walk, and then I saw horrifying things. It was awful, everything was covered in blood.”