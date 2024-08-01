Israeli-Druze pharmacist becomes doctor, rejoins IDF with a mission

Amir Salameh, a Druze from the village of Hurfeish, completed his pharmacy studies as a military cadet in the IDF. However, after his studies, he decided not to give up on his true dream, so he enrolled in medical studies and received his doctoral degree from Bar-Ilan University earlier this week.

Later, he said, "The Druze community proves time and again our uncompromising loyalty to the state. I am proud to join the IDF as a doctor and to have the privilege of serving Israel."

From a young age, Salameh's parents knew their son would achieve his dreams. This week, he fulfilled another: Salameh, 30 years old, married, and a father of one, began studying pharmacy at 19 through the IDF’s military cadet program after not being accepted into medical school.

Upon completing his pharmacy studies, he pursued his true passion and enrolled in Bar-Ilan University's new medical program, which accepted applicants with academic degrees based on their grades. As an outstanding student, he was readily accepted and received his Doctor of Medicine degree this week.

"I knew from childhood that I had to be a doctor," he told Maariv. "After completing my studies and starting to work as a pharmacist, I realized the profession didn't fully utilize all I had to offer. I wanted to do more, have a greater impact on patients, and heal and save lives. I enrolled in medical school in Safed for bachelor's degree holders. After being accepted, the army preferred to let me go as a pharmacist to take me in as a military doctor after my studies." ISRAEL HAS the world’s third-largest Druze population, after Syria and Lebanon. Here, Druze gather to contact their relatives on the Syrian side of the border from the Israeli Golan Heights. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

At 23, after a year of service as a military pharmacist, he returned to school at the Faculty of Medicine in the Galilee. "I was happy to study in the north not only because it was close to home but because I connected with the faculty's mission to impact life in the periphery. I am a proud resident of the Galilee and will stay here," he said.

After his studies, Salameh continued to a year-long internship at Ziv Hospital in Safed, which he completed with honors. In recent months, he had been working there as a practicing doctor. In the coming month, he would return to military service as a battalion doctor, and later, he intended to specialize in neurology.

"Very few pharmacists transition to medicine because the first degree in pharmacy is very complex and requires significant investment. As a pharmacist, I already knew how medication works, how it would affect patients, and exactly what diseases it is for. Therefore, the combination of pharmacy and medicine is winning, and I believe it makes me a better doctor."

Anger at the Nation-State Law

Despite the frustration and criticism from the Druze community regarding government treatment, lack of funding, and the Nation-State Law issue, Salameh's motivation to contribute remained firm: "The Druze are breaking the glass ceiling generation after generation," he said.

"We prove that we are ordinary citizens, even if part of the population here doesn't see it. We prove our uncompromising loyalty to this state even when we receive less. I am proud of the community of my belonging, and it won't change due to any political situation. We have had a connection to the land and the homeland from time immemorial, and we have a commitment and a privilege to serve the state and give our part. This is the education we want to lead forward to future generations."

The Druze community in Israel, unlike some other minorities, serves in the military and is known for its loyalty to the state. The Nation-State Law passed in 2018, has been a point of contention as it declares Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, which some Druze feel undermines their status.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.