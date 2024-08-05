The investigation into Sde Teiman didn't need a fanfare - opinion

On Monday, Israel raided the Sde Teiman military base and detained 10 Israeli reservists believed to be responsible for torturing a Palestinian prisoner. Later that day, far-right demonstrators, including members of Knesset, attempted to break into the base in support of the detained soldiers. Like most Israelis, I watched the events unfold with a fair degree of horror and trepidation. I’m still left with conflicting emotions.

As someone who believes Israel has the most moral army in the world, I am deeply disappointed by any allegations that our soldiers have committed abusive acts, even if they are isolated incidents.

Yet we know that throughout the course of the war, there have been a string of violations that have cast a poor light on some of our soldiers. Some of the videos taken by soldiers in Gaza and broadcast across social media, while not necessarily criminal, are in extremely poor taste.

To its credit, the army has constantly implored its soldiers to behave responsibly. In this same spirit, we expect that every allegation of abuse will be investigated properly. Protesters wave Israeli flags outside Sde Teiman detention facility, after Israeli Military Police arrived at the site as part of an investigation into suspected abuse of a Palestinian detainee, near Beersheba in southern Israel, July 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Jill Gralow)

Conversely, I am aware of the heavy toll the war is taking on our soldiers. Many reservists have been serving for months away from their families and businesses. Most of those doing compulsory service are in their late teens and early 20s. They are still kids, and their peers in the West are busy drinking and partying while they are putting their lives at risk.

Regarding the victim of the alleged abuse, I am conflicted. On the one hand, no prisoners, regardless of their actions, should be subject to abuse while in Israeli custody. Yet, my inner emotions would secretly applaud the fact that the prisoner had it coming. I cannot ignore what happened on October 7.

I then revert to the underlying premise that we are fighting a just war for our existence and that vengeance cannot be allowed to influence our behavior.

Mishandled incident

The facts underlying the allegations of abuse will surely be revealed in the days and weeks to come. Some reports of the abused prisoner’s violent behavior toward the guards have already emerged, although they remain unverified.

Overriding all these conflicting emotions is the essential fact that the manner in which this was handled displayed all the sensitivity of a bull in a china shop. The optics are appalling, and the reactions totally predictable.

The way the incident was handled gave far-right agitators a wonderful platform to engage their supporters by storming the military bases. That sight was a national embarrassment, to say the least. As many commentators have opined, it created internal divisions and brought joy to our enemies.

The army could have launched its investigation without fanfare. Rather than arresting those deemed responsible—thereby implying a presumption of guilt before the investigations have been completed—it could have requested that they be temporarily removed from duty.

Some have suggested that the incident was handled the way it was due to pressure from other countries monitoring Israel’s treatment of prisoners, including countries that are supposed to be Israel’s friends. Is the army trying to deflect the International Court of Justice when it inevitably seeks to accuse Israel of war crimes?

Everything that occurred on Monday was foreseeable. The army must have considered the fact that the arrests could seriously damage morale.

That National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich would apply the blowtorch and galvanize their supporters was also entirely predictable. Their behavior was reprehensible and cannot be tolerated, especially as they are ministers in our government.

Given the turmoil the country is undergoing with the fate of the hostages, the ongoing fighting in Gaza, and the threat of war with Hezbollah, did the army need to act so aggressively? Prudence and common sense, it seems, are in short supply.

Romy Leibler is a former prominent business and communal leader in Australia now residing in Jerusalem, Israel.