Oct. 7 wrecked the college dreams of many Israelis. A scholarship can reignite them

Ten months ago, October 7 derailed the academic dreams of many Israeli students, especially those from the Gaza border communities. Since then, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund has been working to help by establishing a scholarship fund. Ahead of the beginning of the new academic year, the mission is more important than ever, according to Doron Markel, KKL-JNF’s Chief Scientist.

“In the first week of the war,” he says, “KKL-JNF stood resolute, providing support to hard-hit communities and municipalities in the Gaza Envelope.” The organization raised funds, purchased ambulances, and equipped community emergency squads early on, even before the Israeli government entered the picture.

Oct. 7 wrecked the college dreams of many Israelis. Help them with a scholarship>>

While Markel was justifiably proud of KKL-JNF’s help, he wanted to help people in the Gaza border communities within his position as the organization’s Chief Scientist.

Realizing that being Chief Scientist afforded him a wealth of academic connections, Markel contacted the heads of colleges and universities in the Negev, including Michlelet Sapir, which is located near Sderot, Ben Gurion University in Beersheba, Michlelet Hemdat HaDarom in Netivot, Michlelet Ashkelon, and Michlelet Sami Shamoon, which maintains campuses in Ashdod and Beersheba. “I asked them how we could help,” recalls Markel.

The college and university heads told Markel that many students living in the area, who had been registered to attend classes, had been forced to leave their homes because of the Hamas attacks, and were uncertain if they would ever be able to return to their studies. Markel mentions students from kibbutzim, such as Be’eri, Kfar Azza, and Nir Oz, where many were murdered, houses were destroyed, and hostages were taken. “These students needed help,” he says. Adds Markel, “Many of these students are living in hotels, and they are still in shock. It is very difficult for them to apply themselves to serious study. For them, returning to their studies is a form of rehabilitation.”

Markel spearheaded a special KKL-JNF scholarship program, which provided a scholarship of NIS 4,000 to 1,670 students from the Gaza Envelope and Sderot. The program began this past April. Given the unusual circumstances, Markel attached just two conditions for scholarship eligibility– students had to have been living in the Gaza border communities or Sderot until October 7 and be registered to attend college or university at one of the Gaza Envelope institutions listed above. “We wanted to give them an incentive to return to their studies,” he says.

As the war continues to take its toll on Israel’s population, more scholarships are desperately needed.

“This scholarship is not for scientific accomplishment or breakthrough research. It is to help students to rehabilitate through their academic studies,” Markel says. “I am delighted that we can help these students who went through so much.”

Help KKL-JNF rehabilitate the residents of the Gaza Envelope. Click here to give generously.

This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF.