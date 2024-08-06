Gantz urges targeting Lebanon's Infrastructure; increasing military pressure

Benny Gantz, Chairman of the National Unity Party, called for a dramatic escalation in military pressure on Lebanon on Tuesday, including targeting its infrastructure, in response to recent terrorist attacks and escalating tensions along Israel's northern border.

Gantz delivered his remarks at a tribute conference for the Druze community in Tel Aviv.

"We are stronger than our enemies. Israel has security superiority and strong regional alliances that will withstand any attack. But our use of force must not be wasted," Gantz stated, emphasizing the need for decisive action to restore normalcy in northern Israel.

He argued for a strategic increase in military pressure on Lebanon to allow life in the north to return to normal.

Gantz also highlighted the role of international actors in achieving long-term security for the region. "We must leverage the tension and involvement of international actors to achieve results that will provide security for the residents of the north," he added, underscoring the importance of global cooperation. People visit the scene of the deadly missile attack at a soccer field in the druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. (credit: Erez Ben Simon/Flash90)

The speech came amid a series of violent incidents, including a terrorist attack in which 12 teenagers from Majdal Shams were killed, and a stabbing attack at the Tunnels Checkpoint south of Jerusalem, where a border police officer was lightly wounded. The attacker, identified as Mohammed Razak Ibrahim Hamash, was eliminated by IDF troops.

Consensus and legislation amid Gaza conflict

Gantz assured broad political support for responsible military operations. "The government will have broad backing, even from the opposition, for any offensive and responsible action," he said.

Reflecting on the Druze community's contributions, Gantz praised their resilience and achievements despite numerous challenges. "Despite language challenges, living in the periphery, and lack of resources, the Druze education system achieves unprecedented successes," he noted.

Gantz's call for national consensus and legislative changes to enshrine the value of equality in Israel's Basic Laws comes at a critical time. He pointed to recent events, such as the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which has intensified the conflict in Gaza and fueled regional tensions.

"The next government that needs to be formed, which I intend to form, must be a government of national consensus, and make the significant social correction in the state," Gantz asserted. He concluded by sharing a poignant moment from a visit to the family of fallen Druze soldier Lt. Col. Salman Khabbaka, expressing pride in the Druze community's dedication and sacrifice.