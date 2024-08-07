In light of a potential Iran attack: Which airlines are flying to Israel, which have cancelled?

Several airlines have announced the cancellation of all upcoming flights to Israel due to increasing security tensions in the region. The affected airlines and their respective suspension periods are as follows:

Lufthansa: Suspended all flights until August 13.

Swiss International: Canceled all flights until August 12.

Austrian Airlines: Canceled all flights until August 12.

Brussels Airlines: Canceled all flights until August 12.

Eurowings: Canceled all flights until August 12.

Delta Air Lines: Canceled flights until August 9.

United Airlines: Canceled all flights until further notice.

Air India: Canceled flights until August 8.

Flydubai: Reduced flights until Sunday (August 4).

Italian Airlines: Canceled flights until August 6.

Iberia: Canceled flights until August 7.

Wizz Air: Canceled flights until August 6.

KLM: Canceled flights until October due to regional tensions.

LOT Polish Airlines: Canceled flights until August 6.

Aegean Airlines: Canceled flights until August 9.

Air Baltic: Canceled flights until August 6.

Bulgaria Air: Canceled flights until August 5.

Ryanair: Suspended flights until August 10.

Air Europa: Canceled flights until August 7.

Israeli airline El Al announced that its flight schedule is running as usual. In response to increased demand, El Al will enhance its schedule and add two flights. The airline operates according to instructions from security forces and aviation authorities and is in direct contact with them.

Arkia announced that some of the foreign companies operating its planes left Israel, forcing changes to its flight schedule. Arkia is committed to assisting Israelis with their travel plans and is working to minimize the impact. El Al airplane at the Ben Gurion International Airport. October 4, 2022. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israeli airlines continue to fly

El Al has scheduled flight LY545 from Tel Aviv to Athens to depart Friday at 11:30 AM local time and flight LY546 from Athens to Tel Aviv at 3:15 PM local time. Regular updates will be posted on the El Al website and social media.

Israir will continue operating according to its planned flight schedule, following instructions from security authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority. On July 31, approximately 40 flights departed to various destinations. Updates will be posted on Israir's website and social media if there are changes.

Oz Berlowitz, CEO of Arkia, stated that the airline is preparing to assist with additional flights if necessary. He noted that despite the security situation, people still need vacations, especially during the hot travel season. Arkia is adapting to the situation as per aviation authorities and security forces' instructions.

Lebanon is also experiencing flight cancellations due to the security situation. The Lufthansa Group announced that flights to Lebanon will not resume before August 5. The United States has raised its travel warning for Lebanon to the highest level, advising citizens not to travel there and for those in Lebanon to leave immediately. The warning also advises against traveling to Gaza or getting closer than 2.5 miles from the northern and eastern border with Syria, and it suggests reconsidering visits to Israel.

In view of the security situation, El Al continues to increase its flight schedule. New flights can be purchased on the El Al website and from travel agents. For passengers whose original flights were canceled, new flights will be offered at a uniform price for one-way tickets to Israel in economy class: $228 from Larnaca to Tel Aviv and $283 from Athens to Tel Aviv. Sun Dor flights will operate as normal, with some flights operated by KLAS JET making a short stop in Larnaca, Cyprus, to change crews.