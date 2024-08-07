IAF strikes back at Hezbollah, Home Front Command readies Tel Aviv for attack

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel, May 10, 2023. (photo credit: Ammar Awa/Reuters)

There is non-stop talk of Israeli preemptive strikes on Iran and on Hezbollah, given that Jerusalem has been waiting since the July 31 killings of Hezbollah’s military chief and Hamas’s political chief (while he was in Tehran) for an expected massive retaliation from Lebanon and from the Islamic Republic.

As time has dragged on and the certainty of retaliation also grows, more and more analysts have asked why Israel should wait to be hit with unprecedented power from these two enemy states if it can instead hit them first and reduce the effectiveness of the expected attacks.

With rife speculation about what preemptive strikes might look like, The Jerusalem Post dug into the issue and found that a variety of factors must be treated differently in the IDF’s thinking, rather than be lumped together.