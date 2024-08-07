IAF strikes back at Hezbollah, Home Front Command readies Tel Aviv for attack
Female border police officer wounded by screwdriver-wielding terrorist south of Jerusalem
The attacker was thwarted by security forces and border police officers operating at the checkpoint, the police said.
A border police officer was lightly wounded after a terrorist stabbed her with a screwdriver in a terror attack at the Tunnels Checkpoint on Route 60 south of Jerusalem, the police said on Tuesday.
The terrorist was eliminated by IDF troops and border police officers operating at the checkpoint, the police said.
Hezbollah drone attack on Israel's Galilee wounds 19 people
Hezbollah’s drone and rocket attacks injured 19 Israelis on Tuesday, damaging northern Israel and triggering IDF counterstrikes and investigations.
19 Israelis were wounded on Tuesday by Hezbollah’s drone attacks, according to the Galilee Medical Center in Safed.
Besides those attacks, Hezbollah also launched around 30 rockets into northern Israel, portions toward the Golan and portions toward the Galilee.
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah military structure in Lebanon
The fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
Israel Air Force fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military base where terrorists were located and operating on Tuesday in the area of the Yaroun village in Lebanon, the IDF said in the early hours of Wednesday.
In addition, the fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure site in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.
US sends more missile defense warships to Middle East amid Iran tensions
Austin stressed that the United States “remains intensely focused on de-escalating tensions in the region,” he said.
The United States sent additional warships to the Middle East that are capable of defending against missiles amid an increase in tensions between Iran and Israel.
“We've adjusted our military posture to strengthen our force protection,” US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin said at a press conference in Maryland.
Hamas plans for Sinwar to replace Haniyeh, terror org. announces
Sinwar has remained an elusive figure since the onset of the October 7 massacre, of which he was the primary mastermind and the ensuing Israel-Hamas war.
Yahya Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh in Hamas' operations, following his assassination in Tehran, the terror group announced in a statement on Tuesday night.
"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of Commander Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement, succeeding the martyr Commander Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him," the movement said in a brief statement.
A preemptive strike on Iran and Hezbollah - the strategic vs the tactical - analysis
Israel appears to be in a defensive posture to maintain the benefits of US and allied defensive assistance, but it is open to narrow tactical and limited attacks to prevent imminent strikes.
There is non-stop talk of Israeli preemptive strikes on Iran and on Hezbollah, given that Jerusalem has been waiting since the July 31 killings of Hezbollah’s military chief and Hamas’s political chief (while he was in Tehran) for an expected massive retaliation from Lebanon and from the Islamic Republic.
As time has dragged on and the certainty of retaliation also grows, more and more analysts have asked why Israel should wait to be hit with unprecedented power from these two enemy states if it can instead hit them first and reduce the effectiveness of the expected attacks.
With rife speculation about what preemptive strikes might look like, The Jerusalem Post dug into the issue and found that a variety of factors must be treated differently in the IDF's thinking, rather than be lumped together.
Last person designated as missing on Oct. 7 declared dead, IDF says
The family of Bilha Yinon was notified by the IDF that she was killed on October 7, the military stated on Tuesday.
Yinon was the last person designated as missing on October 7. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the IDF and the Personnel Directorate conducted investigative efforts to determine Yinon's fate. As part of this investigation, evidence was found in the area of Yinon's house that, after testing, enabled the verification of her identity.
A Health Ministry committee of experts, consisting of representatives from the IDF investigative team, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, determined based on evidence that Yinon was murdered on October 7, the IDF reported.
IDF soldiers eliminate armed terrorist wielding rifle in Bekaot, West Bank
IDF soldiers of Unit 636 eliminated an armed terrorist before he tried to carry out a shooting attack near Bekaot, the military announced on Tuesday.
There were no casualties among IDF soldiers.
Military court extends detention of 5 soliders suspected of abusing Nukhba terrorist
The Israeli military prosecution requested to extend the detention of the five soldiers suspected of severe abuse of a Nukhba terrorist until Sunday for the purpose of conducting further investigations, the IDF said on Tuesday night.
The IDF added that the military court fully accepted the prosecution's request and that the evidence suggests there is reasonable suspicion that the abusive acts were committed by the soldiers.
The court also ruled that since the previous hearing, additional evidence has been gathered that strengthens the suspicion against the five soldiers.
Sec. of State Blinken to Jordan's Safadi: All parties must participate to reach MidEast stability
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi spoke on the phone early Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.
Blinken emphasized the importance of all parties participating to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.
He further stressed the urgency of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza that would also secure the release of hostages held in Hamas captivity, allow a surge of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, and create conditions for further stability.
