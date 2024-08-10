'You will be buried next week': Israelis receive threatening text messages - report

Text messages were sent to Israelis with their names and addresses with a threatening message: "You will be buried by next week," Ynet reported on Friday.

Police said that "these are false messages, which only have the purpose of inciting panic in the public during wartime." The police, the Communications Ministry, and the National Cyber ​​Headquarters blocked the accounts that sent the texts and launched an investigation to find out who was behind sending the messages.

"We call on the public not to reply to these messages, to ignore them, and if possible, to block the number from which the message was sent," Ynet quoted the police as saying. "A chain of messages of this kind constitutes a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment. We will deal with any person who takes part in such inciting activity or sowing panic in the public during the war."

One individual who received one of these messages told Ynet that she "was shocked. I looked again and I couldn't believe or understand what I was reading," she said. "I don't know anyone who hates me, I've never encountered anything like this. I'm 67 years old, working, with a family, a normal woman - and in shock. I'm afraid that these are threats sent as part of the national threat we're under now. It's really anxiety-driven."

Not the first time Israelis received anonymous threatening text messages

Another Ynet report from last month saw dozens of Israelis working in media receiving calls from a group identifying as "Anonymous for Justice" and speaking with heavy Persian accents. WhatsApp (credit: REUTERS)

Since then, WhatsApp and Telegram messages have also been sent to the same individuals. "We hacked into the Israeli Ministry of Defense and published some of its most secret documents," Ynet quoted the group. "Send our message to your government officials: 'If you don't stop the war and killing of oppressed Palestinian children, you will face dangerous times.' Take our warning seriously. We are not kidding with anyone."