'A lowly terrorist': MKs Nissim Vatori, Gilad Kariv exchange barbs

By BENTZI RUBIN
MK Nissim Vaturi attend a conference Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on April 1, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Nissim Vaturi attend a conference Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on April 1, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Nissim Vatori called Labor MK Gilad Kariv a "lowly terrorist" on Sunday during a discussion in the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee. 

Kariv replied, "The fact that you are already labeled as one of the greatest villains of this house, it is already known. Both a villain and a liar."

Vatori replied that Kariv was "both stupid and silly."

'Crossing red lines'

MK Kariv said at the end of the debate, "Once again, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Vatori crossed all the red lines and trampled all the ethical lines. The man does not deserve to hold the position of Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and member of the presidency. And we will stand for his removal from the position in the coming days."



