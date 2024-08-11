'A lowly terrorist': MKs Nissim Vatori, Gilad Kariv exchange barbs

Likud MK Nissim Vatori called Labor MK Gilad Kariv a "lowly terrorist" on Sunday during a discussion in the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee.

Kariv replied, "The fact that you are already labeled as one of the greatest villains of this house, it is already known. Both a villain and a liar."

ח"כ ניסים ואטורי: "יא חתיכת מחבל, מחבל שפל"ח"כ גלעד קריב: "זה שאתה כבר מתויג כאחד מגדולי האווילים של הבית הזה, זה כבר ידוע. גם אוויל וגם שקרן"ח"כ ניסים ואטורי: "גם טיפש ומפגר (מצביע על ח"כ קריב)"צפו בעימות החריף בוועדת החוקה, חוק ומשפט@nissimv@KarivGilad pic.twitter.com/EyVuDCKvpD — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) August 11, 2024

Vatori replied that Kariv was "both stupid and silly."

'Crossing red lines'

MK Kariv said at the end of the debate, "Once again, Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Vatori crossed all the red lines and trampled all the ethical lines. The man does not deserve to hold the position of Deputy Speaker of the Knesset and member of the presidency. And we will stand for his removal from the position in the coming days."