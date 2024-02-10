MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest

MK Gilad Kariv was violently pushed by a policeman during a protest for the Gaza Hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli media reported.

The MK was pushed after asking the police officer under what authority the officer was allowed to confiscate equipment from protesters.

In response to the event, MK Kariv commented, "When the police use violence against members of the Knesset, one can only speculate what kind of violence is directed at other protestors. After all our appeals to the top of the police regarding the issue of protest rights have not been answered in recent weeks, we expect the immediate intervention of the government's legal advisor."