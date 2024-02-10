Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2024 22:33

MK Gilad Kariv was violently pushed by a policeman during a protest for the Gaza Hostages in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli media reported.

The MK was pushed after asking the police officer under what authority the officer was allowed to confiscate equipment from protesters.

In response to the event, MK Kariv commented, "When the police use violence against members of the Knesset, one can only speculate what kind of violence is directed at other protestors. After all our appeals to the top of the police regarding the issue of protest rights have not been answered in recent weeks, we expect the immediate intervention of the government's legal advisor."

MK Gilad Kariv getting pushed by a police officer at a protest in Tel Aviv (Courtesy)
Five dead after shooting in Somali capital
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:44 PM
IDF 'Far from finishing' fighting in Khan Yunis, says chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 09:25 PM
US-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:02 PM
Illegal protest blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, near Sarona Market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:32 PM
Armed attack during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 07:00 PM
Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:46 PM
Iran FM in Beirut says only political solution can resolve Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:03 PM
Three launchers from Lebanon cross Israeli border, IDF strikes back
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 05:58 PM
Iran has not sought to 'expand' war in region - foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 04:41 PM
Russia says it foiled drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 02:02 PM
Protester arrested for reading hostages' names outside Netanyahu's home
By YOAV ITIEL
02/10/2024 12:52 PM
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:11 PM
Hezbollah: 'Nasrallah met with the Iranian foreign minister in Lebanon'
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 10:28 AM
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 08:38 AM
Turkey arrests 4, claims they are Israeli Mossad agents - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:35 AM