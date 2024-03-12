IDF 'knowingly failed Netanyahu on October 7,' Likud MK Vaturi claims

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi claimed on the Knesset channel on Tuesday that the IDF’s high command purposefully failed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 7.

“Why did they call the prime minister at 6:29 in the morning? Why not at night? You have a dilemma; inform the prime minister,” Vaturi said at the beginning of his remarks.

"There is no way that there is a situation of ‘the boy who cried wolf’ and you put the prime minister to sleep.

MK Nissim Vaturi at a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 26, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“I have exact dates that the censors will approve. He spoke about specific issues in the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, and they told me, 'No, you are talking nonsense.' The military failed Prime Minister Netanyahu on October 7. The prime minister must be informed. There is a warning—let us know," he added.

Vaturi's previous remarks

In January, in an interview with Kol BaRama radio, Vaturi reiterated previous comments he had made in November, claiming, "Gaza must be burned."

"I said 'burn Gaza,' burn, what do you mean? Go in and tear them apart. There is not even a thought here, there is no consideration. That IDF soldiers will not think for one second and get hurt because we have to be humane," he said ahead of the genocide case at the International Court of Justice.