Naftali Bennett: Israeli leadership puts itself above the citizens of Israel

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett criticized the government's conduct at the Yisrael Hayom conference on Wednesday.

"The leadership has put its interests ahead of the State of Israel - it must be replaced," Bennett said.

Bennet calls for a change

"We need change," he said. "The leadership is not good. Period. The leadership is not good in terms of values; it often puts its own good over that of the state, the good of the sector over the good of the state, or fanatically ignores the world and shouts, 'We will bomb here and drop an atomic bomb on Gaza.' They behave in a childish and irresponsible manner."

The former prime minister added and called for the replacement of the government and the security leadership. "It's like a business company; if it has good foundations but bad management, change the management. The leadership in Israel must be replaced, both the political leadership and the security leadership." THEN-PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett informs the country that he will not seek reelection, at a 2022 press conference at the Knesset. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Bennett, formerly also Economy Minister, referred to Fitch's downgrading of Israel's credit rating on Tuesday. "It's not only because of the war but because of irresponsible economic conduct," he said. In its decision, the rating agency noted the war in Gaza and the fear of a regional war, along with the political instability and "considerations arising from coalition needs which may pose a risk to the company's forecasts."