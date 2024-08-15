Knesset supports hostage's family by purchasing 1200 cases of wine from their boutique

The Knesset Workers's Committee and the Knesset's administration announced a special joint collaboration with the Wenkert family, whose son Omer was kidnapped on October 7.

After it was announced last week that the Wenkert family's boutique wine marketing business had run into financial difficulties there was a mass mobilization calling to help the family.

The Knesset Workers's Committee, under the direction of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, announced that the Knesset would purchase 1,200 cases of wine from their business in a project called "To the Life of Omer and for his return."

In the post, Omer's parents, Shai and Nivah Wenkert, wrote, "On October 7, at five in the morning, [Omer] went with his best friend Kim Damti to the Nova party in Reim, a decision that changed the course of their lives and our lives."

"In our last correspondence with Omer at 7:50 a.m., he said that they were in a shelter, that the alarms had been replaced by live fire, and that there was chaos all around. 'I'm scared to death,' he wrote, and then the connection with Omer was cut off." Omer Wenkert. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"[best friend] Kim did not survive the brutal attack by the terrorists, and Omer was kidnapped. The documentation of his kidnapping was published by Hamas at noon that day. We are on the mission of our lives 24/7 to rescue Omer from captivity and bring him home."

Financial support

"We own a boutique winery marketing business whose activity has been almost stopped since October 7. Throughout the weeks that have passed, we asked friends, family, and all the people of Israel to raise a glass at Friday meals to Omer's life and his return home. Now, we ask that the wine in the glass be ours. We will be happy to receive your support and prayers for the speedy return of our Omer with all the hostages."

As mentioned, last week, following the parents' call for assistance to the family business, which had run into financial difficulties, the Knesset Workers's Committee went to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and there they connected with the family.

In the letter sent to the Knesset employees, it was written, "We purchased the new year case for the year 5,785 [Hebrew Calender] through Shai Wenkert, the father of Omer who was kidnapped from the Nova party after he rescued himself from the shelter in which he was hiding. Since October 7, his father, Shai, has been devoting all his time to the return of Omer and the other hostages. The purchase of the case was intended to help the family even a little."