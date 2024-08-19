IDF maps for destruction West Bank home of terrorist who killed Gideon Peri

IDF troops operated in the Baqa village in the West Bank and mapped for destruction the home of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack at the Bar-On industrial zone near Kedumim in the West Bank in which was killed Gideon Peri, the military said on Monday.

The forces also found the vehicle that the terrorist used to flee the scene. The M16 rifle found by the troops. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Forces arrest wanted persons

In addition, overnight, the forces arrested nine wanted persons in the West Bank. In Hebron, the forces arrested two suspects and confiscated an M16 rifle.

In Ramallah, a female suspect who incited to terrorism was arrested, while an additional wanted person was arrested in Nablus.