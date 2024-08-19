Safe and stable renting: Housing Ministry launches new plan for public housing

Those eligible for public housing will be able to receive larger housing grants rather than a public housing unit starting on September 1, the Construction and Housing Ministry announced Monday.

Under the new plan, called the "stable and safe renting" plan, the size of the rental subsidy will depend on the area in which the beneficiary is eligible for public housing.

In the past, those eligible for public housing were given rental grants only while waiting for public housing units, and lost the grants after turning down units or moving into them.

"The plan gives those eligible for public housing control over where they live and supplies a safety net," said the ministry's Director-General, Yehuda Morgenstern.

"We will continue to offer the eligible public new plans in the near future in order to provide worthy housing solutions for all populations."

Looking into a study

A 2021 study found that thousands of Israeli households eligible for housing were forced to wait three years or more for housing because of a lack of units, according to a Calcalist report.

The Israel-Hamas war has exacerbated the need for better public housing. A large number of public housing units are close to Israel's borders and located in areas significantly harmed by rocket and missile attacks, said policy institute the Adva Center in December.

Some 92% of the units did not have a shelter as of 2021, they added.